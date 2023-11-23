Ähnliche Nachrichten

Willkommen auf Ihrer IDF West Line News-Seite!

Willkommen auf Ihrer IDF West Line News Seite!

Karte der Linien des Gebiets IDF West

Ab dem 1. Januar 2024 finden Sie hier die Neuigkeiten aller Ihrer IDF West-Linien!

Liste der Linien im Gebiet IDF West

Express-Linie 04: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines <> Poissy / Peugeot

Express-Linie 16: Präfektur <> Cergy Saint-Quentin

Express-Linie 27: Präfektur <> Cergy Saint-Germain-en-Laye

Express-Linie 78: Mantes Saint-Quentin <>

Express-Linie 80 : Mantes-la-Jolie/ Les Mureaux <> Cergy Präfektur

Express-Linie 307: Vélizy-Villacoublay <> Saint-Quentin

Express-Linie 91-10: Flughafen <> Orly Saclay <> Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

Express-Linie 91-11: Massy-Palaiseau <> Saclay <> Saint-Quentin

Linie 39-12: Versailles <> Technocentre Guyancourt

Linie 39-34 : Boulogne-Billancourt <> Technocentre Guyancourt

Linie 475 : Paris Porte d'Orléans <> Guyancourt / Trappes

Linie 501: <> Nanterre Saint-Quentin

Linie 503: Nanterre <> St Quentin-en-Yvelines

Linie 15: Saint-Cloud <> Elancourt / Trappes / Vergnügen

Linie 17: Boulogne-Billancourt <> Vergnügen

