The 8 (essential) steps before a train or RER is put into service

Twenty-four months on average is the time it will take for a train to be tested from every angle, before welcoming the first passengers.

Two essential years because a train is:

Several thousand passengers per day , for several decades

This equipment must be compatible with the infrastructure, signalling and power supply of the Ile-de-France rail network, passenger information systems and adapted to the platforms of the various stations

But also regulations and multiple authorizations to be obtained for the safety and comfort of all

These special conditions require a series of complete tests and trials, in eight stages, in order to ensure a functional, comfortable and accessible service for all passengers.

Discover them, one by one!