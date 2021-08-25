8 inspiring or surprising places of culture to discover in Île-de-France

The castle of Champs sur Marne. It is nothing less than Marie Antoinette's castle. Finally, in the cinema, in Sofia Coppola's film. It is also much less known than Fontainebleau, Chantilly or Versailles.

Discover the quiet and pretty castle of Champs sur Marne, its collection of objects from the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries and its impeccably designed gardens.