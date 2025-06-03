Accessibility statement for the Île-de-France Mobilité Android app

Published on

Île-de-France Mobilités undertakes to make its online services (internet, intranet, extranet and mobile applications) accessible in accordance with Article 47 of Law No. 2005-102 of 11 February 2005. This accessibility statement applies to the Île-de-France Mobilités Android mobile application.

Compliance status

For Île-de-France Mobilités' Android mobile application, the compliance rate with the EN 301 549 standard expressed by the percentage of criteria met (sum of the compliant criteria divided by the number of applicable criteria) is 48% for the part devoted to passenger information and 56% for the purchase of a ticket (basket/ticketing).

As of 11 April 2024, Île-de-France Mobilités' Android mobile application is therefore considered "non-compliant" for the part dedicated to "passenger information" and "partially compliant" for the part dedicated to the purchase of transport tickets.

Test results: passenger information

The compliance audit carried out for the "Passenger Information" part by Temesis on 7 March 2024 reveals that 48% of the criteria of the EN 301 549 standard are met.

In detail:

  • The number of compliant criteria is: 12
  • The number of non-compliant criteria is: 13
  • The number of non-applicable criteria is: 25

Test results: purchase of a ticket

The compliance audit carried out for the "Purchase of a ticket" part bythe company Temesis on 11 April 2024 reveals that 56% of the criteria of the EN 301 549 standard are met.

In detail:

  • The number of compliant criteria is: 15
  • The number of non-compliant criteria is: 12
  • The number of non-applicable criteria is: 23

Test results: purchase of a ticket

The compliance audit carried out for the "Purchase of a ticket" part bythe company Temesis on 11 April 2024 reveals that 56% of the criteria of the EN 301 549 standard are met.

In detail:

  • The number of compliant criteria is: 15
  • The number of non-compliant criteria is: 12
  • The number of non-applicable criteria is: 23

Non-accessible content

The content listed below is not accessible for the following reasons:

List of non-conformities noted for the "Passenger Information" section

  1. Level A - criterion 1.1.1 - Non-text Content
  2. Level A - 1.3.1 - Info and Relationships
  3. Level AA - 1.3.4 - Orientation
  4. Level A - 1.4.1 - Use of Color
  5. Level AA - 1.4.3 - Contrast (Minimum)
  6. Level A - 2.1.1 - Keyboard
  7. Level A - 2.2.2 - Pause, Stop, Hide
  8. Level A - 2.4.3 - Focus Order
  9. Level AA - 2.4.6 - Headings and Labels
  10. Level A - 3.3.1 - Error Identification
  11. Level A - 3.3.2 - Labels or Instructions
  12. Level AA - 3.3.3 - Error Suggestion
  13. Level A - 4.1.2 - Name, Role, Value

List of non-conformities noted for the "Purchase of a ticket" section

  1. Level A - criterion 1.1.1 - Non-text Content
  2. Level A - 1.3.1 - Info and Relationships
  3. Level AA - 1.3.4 - Orientation
  4. Level A - 1.4.1 - Use of Color
  5. Level AA - 1.4.4 - Resize text
  6. Level A - 2.1.1 - Keyboard
  7. Level A - 2.4.3 - Focus Order
  8. Level AA - 3.1.2 - Language of Parts
  9. Level A - 3.3.2 - Labels or Instructions
  10. Level AA - 3.3.3 - Error Suggestion
  11. Level A - 4.1.2 - Name, Role, Value
  12. Level AA - 4.1.3 - Status Messages

Exemptions due to disproportionate burden and content not subject to the accessibility obligation

No exempted or derogated content.

Establishment of this accessibility statement

This declaration was prepared on 16 February 2023. It was then updated on October 12, 2023 and April 11, 2024.

Test environment

The latest tests were carried out with version 8.10.0-3159.0 of the Île-de-France Mobilités Android mobile application as well as:

  • Android versions 12 and 14 ;
  • Talkback versions 14.0 and 14.1.

Screens that have been checked for compliance for the "Passenger Information" part

  1. Home screens (6 screens)
  2. Credit
  3. Directions: Home Screen
  4. Directions: Location Search
  5. Directions: Add to Favorites
  6. Route: Result List
  7. Route: detail of a result
  8. Opening hours: Reception
  9. Traffic news : Home
  10. Traffic information: details of the information
  11. Connection
  12. Login: Forgot your password
  13. Login: Registration (4 steps)
  14. Contact Us

Screens that have been subject to the compliance check for the "Purchase of a ticket" part

  1. Purchase screen
  2. Tickets and passes screen
  3. Login screen
  4. Navigo week pass screen
  5. Purchase confirmation screen
  6. Payment screen

Feedback and contact

If you are unable to access content or a service on Île-de-France Mobilités' Android mobile application, you can contact its manager to be directed to an accessible alternative or to obtain the content in another form.

Remedies

This procedure is to be used in the following case.

You have reported to the person in charge of Île-de-France Mobilités' Android mobile application an accessibility defect that prevents you from accessing content or one of its services and you have not received a satisfactory response.