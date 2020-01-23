Network Accessibility Policy

The Accessibility Master Plan

The accessibility of the entire travel chain was made mandatory by the law of 11 February 2005 on equal rights and opportunities, participation and citizenship of people with disabilities, amended by the ordinance of 26 September 2014.

The accessibility of public transport concerns vehicles, stations or stops, passenger information, as well as equipment. The aim is for people with reduced mobility to be able to enter, move around and use all services like other passengers.

Île-de-France Mobilités approved its Accessibility Master Plan in 2009 and its Accessibility Master Plan – Programmed Accessibility Agenda (SD'AP) in July 2015. This presents the general orientations and priorities for making the public transport service accessible, and more specifically the work to be carried out on the road and rail networks.

In accordance with the ordinance of 26 September 2014 amending the law of 11 February 2005 on equal rights and opportunities, participation and citizenship for people with disabilities, and in consultation with transporters, local authorities and the associations concerned, Île-de-France Mobilités has proposed a programmed accessibility agenda (SDA-Ad'AP or Ad'AP) which sets a precise timetable for the work still to be carried out on the rail and road networks between now and 2024: