Network Accessibility Policy

Master plan for accessibility, accessibility of the tram and road network, rolling stock and stations

The Accessibility Master Plan

The accessibility of the entire travel chain was made mandatory by the law of 11 February 2005 on equal rights and opportunities, participation and citizenship of people with disabilities, amended by the ordinance of 26 September 2014.

The accessibility of public transport concerns vehicles, stations or stops, passenger information, as well as equipment. The aim is for people with reduced mobility to be able to enter, move around and use all services like other passengers.

Île-de-France Mobilités approved its Accessibility Master Plan in 2009 and its Accessibility Master Plan – Programmed Accessibility Agenda (SD'AP) in July 2015. This presents the general orientations and priorities for making the public transport service accessible, and more specifically the work to be carried out on the road and rail networks.

In accordance with the ordinance of 26 September 2014 amending the law of 11 February 2005 on equal rights and opportunities, participation and citizenship for people with disabilities, and in consultation with transporters, local authorities and the associations concerned, Île-de-France Mobilités has proposed a programmed accessibility agenda (SDA-Ad'AP or Ad'AP) which sets a precise timetable for the work still to be carried out on the rail and road networks between now and 2024:

Rolling stock accessibility

When the rolling stock is renovated or renewed, buses, trams, metro and trains are made accessible to people with reduced mobility. Creation of spaces dedicated to people with reduced mobility, access ramp, emergency button within easy reach, legible signage... Many adapted equipment are deployed on board buses, trams, metro and trains. The objective is to allow all Ile-de-France residents to use public transport.

Railway stations

The accessibility of a station consists of making the chain of travel accessible to all people with reduced mobility, from the road to the train. The removal of obstacles, the installation of automatic doors, ticket offices and accessible ticket machines, the width of the paths, but also the adaptation or creation of track crossing structures (footbridges and underpasses) with the creation of lifts, the adaptation of the height of the platforms to the trains and the installation of warning strips on them and the upgrading of lighting and sound and visual information constitute the main works. The reference network of SDA stations is made up of 268 stations: 209 SNCF stations and 65 RATP stations, 6 of which are operated jointly by the two operators. This reference network has been defined to cover nearly 95% of rail traffic in the Ile-de-France region.

On the RATP perimeter (RER A and RER B), the Luxembourg station (RER B) was made accessible in 2019. 64 stations were accessible by the end of 2019 and the last station, Croix de Berny, will be made accessible in 2021.

On the SNCF perimeter, 15 stations saw their work completed in 2019 (Arpajon, Boussy-St-Antoine, Choisy-le-Roi, Corbeil-Essonnes, Epinay-sur-Orge, Ermont Halte, Fontainebleau – Avon, Garges – Sarcelles, Houdan, Le Stade, Maisons-Alfort – Alfortville, Nemours – St-Pierre, Pierrefitte-Stains, St-Gratien, La Barre Ormesson), and 5 stations in 2020 (Courbevoie, Juvisy, Montereau, Javel, Dourdan, Dourdan la Forêt). To this should be added the Les Clairières-Verneuil station, which has been made accessible as part of another programme.

Taking into account the stations shared by the two operators, 177 stations are accessible at the end of 2020. Note that 7 stations in addition to those of the SDA are also accessible.

The commissioning in 2019 of the new branch of the T4 tramway in Clichy-Montfermeil as well as the extension of the T1 tramway in Asnières-Quatre Routes also offer new stations accessible to users in the Ile-de-France region.

Accessibility of the tramway and road network

The tram network is fully accessible independently to people in wheelchairs.

Since February 2010, all 69 lines of the Paris bus network have been accessible to people with disabilities. In the rest of the Ile-de-France region, Île-de-France Mobilités works with local authorities to ensure the physical accessibility of the lines, on the one hand by acquiring rolling stock that makes it accessible to people in wheelchairs, and on the other hand by financing the accessibility of stopping points.

Île-de-France Mobilités finances the diagnostic and development studies for the stopping points to the tune of €300/stop, and the total cost of the work up to 70%. An urban line operated by bus is declared accessible when 100% of its vehicles and 70% of its stops comply with accessibility standards and the staff is trained to welcome and care for people with disabilities.