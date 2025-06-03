Accessibility statement for the Île-de-France Mobilité iOS app

Compliance status

For Île-de-France Mobilités' iOS mobile application, the compliance rate with the EN 301 549 standard expressed by the percentage of criteria met (sum of the compliant criteria divided by the number of applicable criteria) is 35% for the part devoted to passenger information and 54% for the purchase of transport tickets (basket/ticketing).

As of 8 March 2024, Île-de-France Mobilités' iOS mobile application is therefore considered "non-compliant" for the part dedicated to "passenger information" and "partially compliant" for the part dedicated to the purchase of transport tickets.