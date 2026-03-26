Accessibility statement for the "Getting around" web service: partially compliant

This accessibility statement applies to the web service: https://me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/.

In addition, and in accordance with Decree No. 2019-768 of 24 July 2019, Île-de-France Mobilités details the strategy for making its digital services accessible in the following documents: · Île-de-France Mobilités' multi-year digital accessibility plan 2025-2028 · The 2025 digital accessibility action plan

COMPLIANCE STATUS

This Île-de-France Mobilités web service is partially compliant with the general reference framework for improving accessibility due to the non-conformities, exemptions and derogations listed below.

TEST RESULTS

The RGAA 4.1.2 compliance audit carried out by Temesis in November 2024 reveals that 55.74% of the RGAA criteria are met.

In detail:

Number of compliant criteria: 34

Number of non-compliant criteria: 27

Number of non-applicable criteria: 45

NON-ACCESSIBLE CONTENT

The content listed below is not accessible for the following reasons:

Non-compliance

List of non-compliant criteria:

Criterion 1.1: Does each information-carrying image have a textual alternative? Criterion 2.2: For each executive with an executive ticket, is this executive ticket relevant? Criterion 3.1: In each web page, the information must not be given only by color. Is this rule respected? Criterion 3.2: In each web page, is the contrast between the colour of the text and the colour of its background sufficiently high (except in special cases)? Criterion 3.3: In each web page, are the colors used in the interface components or graphic elements carrying information sufficiently contrasted (except in special cases)? Criterion 5.2: For each complex data table with a summary, is it relevant? Criterion 6.1: Is each link explicit (except in special cases)? Criterion 6.2: Does each web page, each link, have a title? Criterion 7.1: Is each script compatible with assistive technologies, if necessary? Criterion 7.3: Is each script controllable by the keyboard and by any pointing device (except in special cases)? Criterion 7.5: In each web page, are status messages correctly rendered by assistive technologies? Criterion 8.6: For each web page with a page ticket, is this ticket relevant? Criterion 8.9: In each web page, tags should not be used solely for presentation purposes. Is this rule respected? Criterion 9.1: In each web page, is the information structured by the appropriate use of tickets? Criterion 9.2: In each web page, is the structure of the document consistent (except in special cases)? Criterion 10.1: Are style sheets used on the website to control the presentation of information? Criterion 10.2: In each web page, does the visible content carrying information remain present when style sheets are deactivated? Criterion 10.6: In each web page, is every link of an unobvious nature visible in relation to the surrounding text? Criterion 10.7: In each web page, for each element receiving focus, is the focus visible? Criterion 10.7: For each web page, is hidden content intended to be ignored by assistive technologies? Criterion 10.9: In each web page, information should not be given solely by shape, size or position. Is this rule respected? Criterion 11.1: Does each form field have a label? Criterion 11.2: Is each label associated with a form field relevant (except in special cases)? Criterion 11.5: In each form, are fields of the same nature grouped together, if necessary? Criterion 11.8: In each form, are items of the same nature in a list of choices grouped together in a relevant way? Criterion 12.6: Can content grouping areas present in multiple web pages (header, main navigation, main content, footer, and search engine areas) be reached or avoided? Criterion 12.8: In each web page, is the tab order consistent?

Exemptions due to disproportionate burden

List of non-accessible content derogated for disproportionate load: none

Content not subject to the accessibility obligation

Files available in office formats published before September 23, 2018

Third-party content that is not funded or developed by the organization concerned and is not under its control: YouTube Video Player, Chatbot (Screeb)

ESTABLISHMENT OF THIS ACCESSIBILITY STATEMENT

This declaration was prepared on 7 November 2024.

Technologies used for the creation of the website

HTML

CSS

Javascript

Test environment

Web page tests were performed with the following web browser and screen reader combinations:

Windows, NVDA 2024, Firefox 132

Windows, Jaws 2024, Firefox 132

macOS, VoiceOver, Safari

Native Android, TalkBack 15.1, Chrome

iOS, VoiceOver, Safari

The following tools were used in the evaluation:

WCAG contrast checker

HeadingsMap

Web developer

ARC Toolkit

Pages of the site that have been verified for compliance

Home : https://me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/ Itinerary (with and without map): https://me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/itineraire Result of a route search between Versailles Chantiers and Gare Montparnasse (only the active tab): https://me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/itineraire/resultat?arrival=stop_area%3AIDFM%3A71139%7CStopArea%7CGare%20Montparnasse%7C75015%7CParis%2015e%20Arrondissement%7C598739.5044156743%7C2426923.749441864%7C75115&date=2024-11-07T11%3A50%3A00.000Z&departure=stop_area%3AIDFM%3A63880%7CStopArea%7CVersailles%20Chantiers%7C78000%7CVersailles%7C585222.6388102293%7C2421932.0115492465%7C78646&journeyProfil=10&mode=voiture&preferences=111111%7C11&sens=1 Train timetable: https://me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/fiches-horaires/train Bus timetable: https://me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/fiches-horaires/bus Results of a bus timetable search for line 14 (Poissy - Les Mureaux / Keolis Seine et Oise Est): https://me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/fiches-horaires/bus/line%3AIDFM%3AC02571?direction=1&line=line%3AIDFM%3AC02571%7C%7C14%7CBus%7C&transporter Metro traffic info: https://me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/infos-trafic/metro Bus traffic info: https://me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/infos-trafic/bus Results of a bus traffic information search for line 14 (Poissy - Les Mureaux / Collège Emile Zola, Vernouillet): https://me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/infos-trafic/detail/line%3AIDFM%3AC02 571

FEEDBACK AND CONTACT

If you are unable to access content or a service, you can contact the web service manager to be directed to an accessible alternative or to obtain the content in another form: contact the digital accessibility referent of Île-de-France Mobilités.

REMEDIES

This procedure is to be used in the following case.

You have reported to the website manager an accessibility defect that prevents you from accessing any content or one of the services and you have not received a satisfactory response.