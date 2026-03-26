Accessibility statement for the "My Space" web service: non-compliant

This accessibility statement applies to the web service:

https://mon-espace.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/.

In addition, and in accordance with Decree No. 2019-768 of 24 July 2019, Île-de-France Mobilités details the strategy for making its digital services accessible in the following documents:

COMPLIANCE STATUS

This Île-de-France Mobilités web service does not comply with the general accessibility improvement framework because there are no valid audit results to measure compliance with accessibility criteria.

TEST RESULTS

In the absence of a compliance audit, there are no test results.

NON-ACCESSIBLE CONTENT

In the absence of an audit, all content will be considered non-accessible.

Content not subject to the accessibility obligation

In the absence of an audit, no content has been identified as falling outside the scope of the applicable legislation.

ESTABLISHMENT OF THIS ACCESSIBILITY STATEMENT

This accessibility statement was issued on March 19, 2025.

Technologies used for the creation of the website

In the absence of an audit, no technology was used.

Test environment

In the absence of an audit, no test environment is identified.

The following tools were used in the evaluation:

In the absence of an audit, no tool is identified.

Pages of the site that have been verified for compliance

In the absence of an audit, no pages were verified for compliance.

FEEDBACK AND CONTACT

If you are unable to access content or a service, you can contact the web service manager to be directed to an accessible alternative or to obtain the content in another form: contact the digital accessibility referent of Île-de-France Mobilités.

REMEDIES

This procedure is to be used in the following case.

You have reported to the website manager an accessibility defect that prevents you from accessing any content or one of the services and you have not received a satisfactory response.