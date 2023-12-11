All the news about your transport in your department - 2023 Edition

Published on

Would you like to know the future of your daily transport? Discover "All the news about transport in your department", the magazine for everyday mobility... and tomorrow, close to home. Available for direct download, below.

Transportation is moving near you

Public transport is evolving in Île-de-France to reflect the needs of those who use it every day with, year after year, more comfort, safety, accessibility and new options to reinvent one's mobility on a daily basis.

What's new in my everyday transport?

  • New lines and extensions of existing lines,
  • New generation buses, metros, trains and trams,
  • More sustainable and inclusive mobility solutions,
  • Ever safer public transport,
  • Secure parking spaces for your bicycles and vehicles,
  • Tips for easier cycling,
  • Work schedule, near you.....

Find all the news about your daily transport in the magazine "All the news of your transports" of your department, just below.

Download the magazine All the news of your transport in your department

Paris

A taste of your 75 magazine

Seine-et-Marne

A foretaste of your 77 magazine

Yvelines

A Taste of Your Magazine 78

Essonne

A foretaste of your 91 magazine

Hauts-de-Seine

A taste of your 92 magazine

Seine-Saint-Denis

A foretaste of your magazine of the 93

Val-de-Marne

A foretaste of your magazine of the 94

Val-d'Oise

A taste of your magazine of the 95