All the news about your transport in your department - 2023 Edition Published on 2023 December 11

Would you like to know the future of your daily transport? Discover "All the news about transport in your department", the magazine for everyday mobility... and tomorrow, close to home. Available for direct download, below.

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Transportation is moving near you Public transport is evolving in Île-de-France to reflect the needs of those who use it every day with, year after year, more comfort, safety, accessibility and new options to reinvent one's mobility on a daily basis. What's new in my everyday transport? New lines and extensions of existing lines,

New generation buses, metros, trains and trams,

More sustainable and inclusive mobility solutions,

Ever safer public transport,

Secure parking spaces for your bicycles and vehicles,

Tips for easier cycling,

Work schedule, near you.....

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Find all the news about your daily transport in the magazine "All the news of your transports" of your department, just below.

Download the magazine All the news of your transport in your department

Paris

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A taste of your 75 magazine

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Seine-et-Marne

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A foretaste of your 77 magazine

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Yvelines

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A Taste of Your Magazine 78

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Essonne

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A foretaste of your 91 magazine

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Hauts-de-Seine

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A taste of your 92 magazine

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Seine-Saint-Denis

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A foretaste of your magazine of the 93

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Val-de-Marne

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A foretaste of your magazine of the 94

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Val-d'Oise

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A taste of your magazine of the 95