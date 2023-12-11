All the news about your transport in your department - 2023 Edition
Published on
Would you like to know the future of your daily transport? Discover "All the news about transport in your department", the magazine for everyday mobility... and tomorrow, close to home. Available for direct download, below.
Transportation is moving near you
Public transport is evolving in Île-de-France to reflect the needs of those who use it every day with, year after year, more comfort, safety, accessibility and new options to reinvent one's mobility on a daily basis.
What's new in my everyday transport?
- New lines and extensions of existing lines,
- New generation buses, metros, trains and trams,
- More sustainable and inclusive mobility solutions,
- Ever safer public transport,
- Secure parking spaces for your bicycles and vehicles,
- Tips for easier cycling,
- Work schedule, near you.....