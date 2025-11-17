News
Updated on 2025 December 19
3 min reading
On the evening of the 31st, will you return with us? Your transport is open all night on New Year's Eve!
This year, for New Year's Eve, don't ruin your evening looking at your watch. It's time not to go back, many lines remain open all night of the 31st! Ready to celebrate 2026?
Updated on 2025 December 13
2 min reading
Opening of the C1 Cable on 13 December: instructions for the 1st cable car in Île-de-France
Since Saturday, December 13, 2025, the C1 Cable has welcomed its first passengers. This urban cable car, 100% accessible, now connects Créteil to Villeneuve-Saint-Georges. Prices, accessibility, instructions for use: here is everything you need to know...
Updated on 2025 December 08
Navigo Week reimbursement for 3rd grade students during their internship in a company
As part of their schooling, 3rd grade students must complete a one-week discovery internship in a company. To facilitate mobility during the duration of this mandatory course, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to refund the Navigo Week pass purchased...
Scol'R Junior season ticket holders in the outer suburbs: get your imagine R Junior pass refunded!
To facilitate the mobility of children who subscribe to Scol'R Junior in the outer suburbs, Île-de-France Mobilités is offering a 100% refund of the imagine R Junior pass in addition to this transport ticket.
Published on 2025 December 02
4 min reading
Véligo Location is reinventing itself with 19 new models to test and adopt
In 2026: Véligo Location, the long-term bike rental service in the Paris region, is gaining in variety with 19 new models to ride for active mobility accessible to all Ile-de-France residents. In the saddle to discover the new kids (and adults).
Published on 2025 November 26
Large-scale work in 2026 for a more modern and comfortable network
Île-de-France Mobilités, its operators (RATP, Transilien, SNCF Voyageurs) and SNCF Réseau will carry out network modernisation work in the first half of the year and throughout the summer of 2026. Objective? More reliable travel by 2030 to improve the...
Published on 2025 November 25
What to see and do in December in Île-de-France?
A Christmas market like no other, an exhibition to unravel the true from the false, a walk in the middle of the forest or a dive into urban art along the Canal Saint-Denis? The choice is yours, with our four recommendations to enjoy winter in Île-de-France....
Updated on 2025 November 17
3117: victim or witness of harassment? Alert
Did you know? To report harassment in transport, you don't need to be a superhero, all you need is a thumb, a phone and a number: 3117.