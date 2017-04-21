Île-de-France Mobilités is experimenting with double-decker buses on Express lines

The quality of service on board is a priority. The two new vehicles tested are comfortable, air-conditioned, equipped with a glass ceiling on the 1st floor to give an impression of clarity and offer a higher capacity than their predecessors. The double-deck coaches can carry 83 passengers on each trip, compared to 65 per vehicle today. This is a significant improvement for users whose travel time is several dozen minutes.

These new double-deck coaches could thus be a sustainable solution to meet the increase in ridership and a model that can be exported to other Express lines, whose development plan for the next few years was adopted by Île-de-France Mobilités on 22 March.