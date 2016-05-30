Interior design of the future MP14 rubber-tyred metro trains

The design of the MP14 metro offers clean shapes, a particular light signature and visual coherence with the platform screen doors in the station. This metro complies with the Île-de-France Mobilités Design Platform for all rolling stock in Île-de-France and will be in the colours of Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP on its livery.

The interior fittings, designed to enhance the passengers' journey, have been designed around the theme of the alcove, creating both conviviality and intimacy. Large reception areas offer accessibility for all passengers, with dedicated spaces and "boomerang" shaped seats improving the fluidity and capacity of the trains.

MP14 also has LED lighting that is efficiently distributed throughout the subway to give a sense of security and not allow for any shadows. The supports and support points comply with anti-tipping standards and enhance comfort within the train. The warm and refrigerated ventilation will allow you to feel a feeling of well-being whatever the season and the temperature on board.

MP14 also offers complete video protection and dynamic information on board.