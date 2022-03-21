C1 cable: vote for the design of the first cable car in Île-de-France

To be able to watch this video, you should

The work on the C1 Cable has begun, it's up to you to vote!

By 2025, this cable car, the first in Île-de-France, will link Créteil to Villeneuve-Saint-Georges by serving Limeil-Brévannes and Valenton.

It will open up the cities served and connect them to metro line 8 and the entire bus network in the area.

So, after the success of the consultations for the future RER B trains, for the metros of lines 15, 16, 17 and 18, and more recently for the future T1 tramway, Île-de-France Mobilités is launching a new public consultation from 21 March to 4 April to choose the exterior cladding of the C1 cable cabins.

Choose the exterior cladding of the C1 Cable

  • A minimalist "travelling square", with a sign that is recognisable to all, from the sky or the ground?
  • "Comma" in line with the graphic principles used on all rolling stock in the Île-de-France region?
  • Or "Smile" dynamic, positive and curvaceous?

So, which design will you choose for the C1 cable?