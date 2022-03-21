C1 cable: vote for the design of the first cable car in Île-de-France

The work on the C1 Cable has begun, it's up to you to vote!

By 2025, this cable car, the first in Île-de-France, will link Créteil to Villeneuve-Saint-Georges by serving Limeil-Brévannes and Valenton.

It will open up the cities served and connect them to metro line 8 and the entire bus network in the area.

So, after the success of the consultations for the future RER B trains, for the metros of lines 15, 16, 17 and 18, and more recently for the future T1 tramway, Île-de-France Mobilités is launching a new public consultation from 21 March to 4 April to choose the exterior cladding of the C1 cable cabins.