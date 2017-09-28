Encouraging carpooling and revolutionising the offer thanks to digital technology

Development of carpooling: commitments made by Île-de-France Mobilités more than a year ago

Following a round table bringing together all the carpooling stakeholders in June 2016, Île-de-France Mobilités committed to:

Support "short-distance" carpooling companies, Facilitate access to the carpooling offer by integrating a "carpooling" search mode, complementary to public transport, in its Vianavigo route planner, Set up spaces reserved for carpooling in Park and Ride facilities. Today, Île-de-France Mobilités presents the concrete actions that make it possible to fulfil these three commitments.

Plenty of parking spaces for carpoolers

Already 5,000 new Park & Ride parking spaces have been under construction since 2016 near the stations. By 2021, a total of 10,000 new labelled parking spaces will be created. In these new car parks, Île-de-France Mobilités reserves spaces dedicated to carpooling. Systems such as the simultaneous double validation of the Navigo card will make it possible to apply a reduced rate to carpoolers. This is already the case, for example, in the park-and-ride facilities at the Chelles-Gournay (77), Fontainebleau-Avon (77) and Lieusaint-Moissy (77) and Souppes-Château-Landon (77) stations.