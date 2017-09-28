Encouraging carpooling and revolutionising the offer thanks to digital technology
Carpooling to reduce traffic jams and pollution
"With 16 million daily trips on the roads in the Ile-de-France region and 250 kilometres of traffic jams every day, I decided to tackle traffic jams and the fight against air pollution for more than a year. The development of carpooling can contribute to this. Indeed, too many motorists are still alone in their cars in the morning to go to work, we can find smoother roads in Ile-de-France by doubling the number of passengers in the cars, it's possible! Île-de-France Mobilités is now committed to revolutionizing mobility practices by offering very advantageous discounts for daily carpooling trips booked with our partners. " explains Valérie Pécresse during a round table on September 18, 2017.
Valérie Pécresse also asks the State to very quickly experiment with innovative carpooling control systems on motorways, to facilitate the implementation of this measure.
Infographic: Île-de-France Mobilité encourages carpooling. Carpooling is economical, friendly and more ecological!
Development of carpooling: commitments made by Île-de-France Mobilités more than a year ago
Following a round table bringing together all the carpooling stakeholders in June 2016, Île-de-France Mobilités committed to:
Support "short-distance" carpooling companies, Facilitate access to the carpooling offer by integrating a "carpooling" search mode, complementary to public transport, in its Vianavigo route planner, Set up spaces reserved for carpooling in Park and Ride facilities. Today, Île-de-France Mobilités presents the concrete actions that make it possible to fulfil these three commitments.
Plenty of parking spaces for carpoolers
Already 5,000 new Park & Ride parking spaces have been under construction since 2016 near the stations. By 2021, a total of 10,000 new labelled parking spaces will be created. In these new car parks, Île-de-France Mobilités reserves spaces dedicated to carpooling. Systems such as the simultaneous double validation of the Navigo card will make it possible to apply a reduced rate to carpoolers. This is already the case, for example, in the park-and-ride facilities at the Chelles-Gournay (77), Fontainebleau-Avon (77) and Lieusaint-Moissy (77) and Souppes-Château-Landon (77) stations.
Infographic: Park and ride facilities to facilitate parking around stations. 550 car parks near train stations in Île-de-France. 51 park-and-ride labels. 17000 seats.
Choosing the right carpooling offer on Vianavigo
The choice of carpooling depends on the legibility and quantity of the round trip offer offered. To meet the needs of Ile-de-France residents who want to have a single and reliable entry point for all offers, Île-de-France Mobilités is facilitating access to the carpooling offer by integrating a "carpooling" search mode into its Vianavigo route planner. Vianavigo brings together and compares urban carpooling offers in partnership with 8 main players. The other players will be able to freely give their offer on Vianavigo as soon as they are ready.