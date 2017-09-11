Saint-Denis station: consultation on its development begins on 11 September 2017
Saint-Denis station: the development project
The Saint-Denis–L'Île-Saint-Denis station will see an increase in ridership of nearly 70% by 2030. Work planned for mid-2018 will make it possible to develop the entire site to improve intermodality, accessibility, quality of services and to prevent future saturation of the station.
5th station in the Paris region, 900 trains a day pass through the station. Today 90,000 passengers per day. In 2030, 150,000 passengers per day, +10% jobs, +70% inhabitants within a radius of 500m. Connecting transport at the station: Train: D, H; Tram 1.8; Bus 170, 254, 274.
Find out about the work on the Saint-Denis train station and participate in the reflection
A consultation period is planned to allow the public to be informed and to express themselves. The opinions and proposals of all interested parties will be collected to enrich the project and to best integrate needs and expectations.
- Thursday 14 September: local meeting from 4 pm to 7 pm on the two forecourts of the station
- Thursday 21 September: workshop-walk from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm, with a first visit to the station and a second time of workshop work at the Brise Échalas nursery school.*
- Tuesday 26 September:
-local meeting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the two forecourts of the station
– public meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the east forecourt of the station
- Thank you October 4th: public meeting at 7pm at the Marie
*Registration required on the www.amenagement-gare-saint-denis.fr website