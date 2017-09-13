2024 Olympic Games: Île-de-France mobilités is committed to efficient transport

The transport network will serve all Olympic venues

Thanks to significant investments in the renovation of rolling stock, the creation of new lines and the reinforcement of existing ones, all Olympic venues will be less than 45 minutes from Paris by public transport. In addition, the 750 stations and metro stations in the Ile-de-France region are undergoing renovation programmes to make them more attractive and facilitate exchanges between modes of transport.

Public transport services for the Olympic Games

Creation of new services, environmentally friendly transport, extension of lines... discover the future of transport in Île-de-France!

Modern and accessible modes of transport

Between 2016 and 2024, more than 1,000 new or renovated trains will be delivered. The modernisation and development of transport is one of Île-de-France Mobilités' priorities, in order to improve the quality of service for passengers.
The effort also focuses on accessibility for people with reduced mobility. By 2024, all public surface transport will be accessible to people with reduced mobility, as well as the main stations.