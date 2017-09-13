2024 Olympic Games: Île-de-France mobilités is committed to efficient transport

Modern and accessible modes of transport

Between 2016 and 2024, more than 1,000 new or renovated trains will be delivered. The modernisation and development of transport is one of Île-de-France Mobilités' priorities, in order to improve the quality of service for passengers.

The effort also focuses on accessibility for people with reduced mobility. By 2024, all public surface transport will be accessible to people with reduced mobility, as well as the main stations.