Inauguration of a dedicated bus lane on the A10 near Massy
Whether it is a fully dedicated lane or a simple development of the emergency lane, these sections aim to reduce and make the travel time of bus users more reliable, by allowing them to overcome the harshest congestion on the Ile-de-France road network, especially during rush hour. Thus, the section of the A10 at the level of the municipalities of Villebon-sur-Yvette and Palaiseau has been selected for the creation of an additional lane.
Start of the dedicated lane: Shared carriageway. Dedicated lane exit: Exit ramp
This lane, in the Province-Paris direction, will appear to the left of the general traffic, both as a separate carriageway and as a shared carriageway depending on the section of motorway. It will be 3.3 km long, from the access ramp of the RD118 to the roundabout giving access to the Massy-Palaiseau station. The time saved by passengers thanks to this project is estimated at 8 minutes, thus avoiding the congestion that penalises buses approaching the RER B station in Massy. This new lane will not hinder other road users, who will keep the same number of lanes to circulate. Currently, more than 300 buses per day run on this axis.
The bus lines that will use this new route are:
- Line 2 (Orsay coaches): Les Ulis 2 shopping centre – Massy Palaiseau B station
- Line 21 (Orsay coaches): Les Ulis 2 shopping centre – Courtaboeuf Nord business park
- Line 22 (Orsay coaches): Les Ulis 2 shopping centre – Massy Palaiseau B station
- the DM11A line (Keolis Daniel Meyer): Massy – St Geneviève
- the DM11C line (Keolis Daniel Meyer): Massy RER – Marcoussis Laboratoires
- the DM11E line (Keolis Daniel Meyer): Massy – St Geneviève
- the DM11G line (Keolis Daniel Meyer): Massy – St Geneviève
- line 91-03 (Albatrans): Dourdan station – Massy-Palaiseau station
- line 91-05 (Albatrans): Évry bus station – Massy-Palaiseau station
Carried out by the DRIEA (Regional and Interdepartmental Directorate of Equipment and Development of Île-de-France) and the DiRIF (Direction des Routes Île-de-France), the work lasted 18 months between April 2016 and October 2017, for an amount of 11.4 million euros.