Inauguration of a dedicated bus lane on the A10 near Massy

This lane, in the Province-Paris direction, will appear to the left of the general traffic, both as a separate carriageway and as a shared carriageway depending on the section of motorway. It will be 3.3 km long, from the access ramp of the RD118 to the roundabout giving access to the Massy-Palaiseau station. The time saved by passengers thanks to this project is estimated at 8 minutes, thus avoiding the congestion that penalises buses approaching the RER B station in Massy. This new lane will not hinder other road users, who will keep the same number of lanes to circulate. Currently, more than 300 buses per day run on this axis.

