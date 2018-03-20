[Work is progressing] Extension of metro line 4 to Bagneux

The project at a glance

After a first extension from Porte d'Orléans to Mairie de Montrouge in 2013, line 4 continues to advance in the inner suburbs of Paris, contributing to the urban development of new territories. The extension includes 1.9 km of new track for 2 new stations. It will allow a direct journey between Bagneux and the centre of Paris in less than 30 minutes. When it is commissioned, nearly 37,000 passengers will use the extension every day.

The project is led by Île-de-France Mobilités, which has entrusted the project management to RATP, the project owner. It represents an investment of 380 million euros, financed by the Île-de-France Region (60%), the State (25%) and the Hauts-de-Seine department (15%).

The renewal of the metros running on the line is financed by Île-de-France Mobilités (50%) and RATP (50%) for a total amount of 211 million euros. The operation of the line is 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.