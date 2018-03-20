[Work is progressing] Extension of metro line 4 to Bagneux
Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités, Michel Cadot, Prefect of the Île-de-France Region and Paris, Patrick Devedjian, President of the Hauts-de-Seine Department and Catherine Guillouard, President and CEO of RATP, met to mark the end of the civil engineering work at the future Bagneux station. This is a decisive step before the commissioning, scheduled for mid-2021.
The "bulk of the work" is completed in Bagneux
The extension of metro line 4 in Montrouge and Bagneux has been in full swing since 2015. The so-called "civil engineering" works were completed at Bagneux station, and practically completed at Verdun Sud station. They consist of the construction of the structural work: the tunnel, the walls, the concrete slabs that make up the floor and the floors of the future stations. After completion of this work, the equipment and development of the tunnel and stations can begin: laying of the rails, installation of signalling, lighting, painting, etc. Most of the activity will take place underground and the nuisance for local residents will be less.
The project at a glance
After a first extension from Porte d'Orléans to Mairie de Montrouge in 2013, line 4 continues to advance in the inner suburbs of Paris, contributing to the urban development of new territories. The extension includes 1.9 km of new track for 2 new stations. It will allow a direct journey between Bagneux and the centre of Paris in less than 30 minutes. When it is commissioned, nearly 37,000 passengers will use the extension every day.
The project is led by Île-de-France Mobilités, which has entrusted the project management to RATP, the project owner. It represents an investment of 380 million euros, financed by the Île-de-France Region (60%), the State (25%) and the Hauts-de-Seine department (15%).
The renewal of the metros running on the line is financed by Île-de-France Mobilités (50%) and RATP (50%) for a total amount of 211 million euros. The operation of the line is 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.