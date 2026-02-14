On board our buses, beautiful encounters are never far away

Every day, our lines carry more than just passengers: they carry stories.

Knowing looks, hellos exchanged mechanically, discussions that arise around capricious weather or a shared journey. In the movement of everyday life, our buses sometimes become the scene of small human parentheses – those that warm up the day.

This Valentine's Day, we wanted to celebrate just that: the encounters that are born along the way.

Not only those of lovers – even if some couples may have started their story on board – but also those of unexpected friendships, loyal seatmates, spontaneous conversations that transform a banal journey into a pleasant moment.

Because that's what the bus is all about: a place where familiar faces meet, where you share a part of the road, where you feel a little less alone. And if sometimes encounters leave a lasting impression, others are content to leave a smile, an attention, a moment of kindness.

So today, whether you're going to meet someone you already love... Or let the magic of chance work, thank you for bringing our lines to life every day by your presence.

Who knows? Perhaps the most beautiful encounter is simply at the next stop.