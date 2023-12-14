Similar news

A new evening bus in Brétigny-sur-Orge and Le Plessis-Pâté
- A new evening bus at Brétigny-sur-Orge station for your late returns.
- Buses every 30 minutes from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, in connection with the RER C.
- Service to 14 stops in the districts of Clause-Bois Badeau, 80 Arpents and Les Ardrets in Brétigny-sur-Orge as well as the centre of Plessis-Pâté.
How does the evening bus work?
- At the station, the bus waits for the train to arrive before leaving.
- When getting on, the passenger tells the driver the name of the stop he wants to go to.
- The itinerary will then be defined according to the stops requested by the passengers on board.
- All transport tickets valid in Ile-de-France are accepted on the bus.