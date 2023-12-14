Similar news

Your new evening bus is waiting for you at Brétigny-sur-Orge station!

From January 8, 2024, go out in the evening, we'll bring you back!

A new evening bus in Brétigny-sur-Orge and Le Plessis-Pâté

  • A new evening bus at Brétigny-sur-Orge station for your late returns.
  • Buses every 30 minutes from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, in connection with the RER C.
  • Service to 14 stops in the districts of Clause-Bois Badeau, 80 Arpents and Les Ardrets in Brétigny-sur-Orge as well as the centre of Plessis-Pâté.

Discover the flyer for your new evening bus

How does the evening bus work?

  • At the station, the bus waits for the train to arrive before leaving.
  • When getting on, the passenger tells the driver the name of the stop he wants to go to.
  • The itinerary will then be defined according to the stops requested by the passengers on board.
  • All transport tickets valid in Ile-de-France are accepted on the bus.
