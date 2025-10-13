Travelling means validating even if you are a subscriber!
Before enjoying the last Palme d'Or, you take a ticket, even if you are a season ticket holder.
On the bus,it's the same: validation is essential to travel in good standing, even with a season ticket.
So, each time I climb, I adopt the validation reflex and avoid a fine of €35.
Validating means guaranteeing a place for everyone!
Before entering the canteen, we take a ticket, to be sure to enjoy the best steak frites.
On your lines, it's the same: validating at each boarding means allowing Île-de-France Mobilités to know the number of passengers and to adjust the transport offer to needs.
So, with each climb, I adopt the validation reflex and I contribute to the improvement of my future trips.
On public transport, every validation counts.
This small daily gesture has a concrete impact for you and for all passengers, it allows you to:
- Secure your journeys and travel with peace of mind.
- Helping to improve the mobility of tomorrow.
A beep is all it takes to start your travels. I go up, I validate!