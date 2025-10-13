Adopt the right reflex: I go up, I validate.

On the territory of Saint Germain Boucles de Seine, as everywhere in Île-de-France, validating your transport ticket is a simple and essential gesture. What if, on each climb, you started your journey with complete peace of mind?

Validating your ticket, a simple and mandatory gesture on buses.

Travelling means validating even if you are a subscriber!

Before enjoying the last Palme d'Or, you take a ticket, even if you are a season ticket holder.

On the bus,it's the same: validation is essential to travel in good standing, even with a season ticket.

So, each time I climb, I adopt the validation reflex and avoid a fine of €35.

Validating means guaranteeing a place for everyone!

Before entering the canteen, we take a ticket, to be sure to enjoy the best steak frites.

On your lines, it's the same: validating at each boarding means allowing Île-de-France Mobilités to know the number of passengers and to adjust the transport offer to needs.

So, with each climb, I adopt the validation reflex and I contribute to the improvement of my future trips.

On public transport, every validation counts.

This small daily gesture has a concrete impact for you and for all passengers, it allows you to:

  • Secure your journeys and travel with peace of mind.
  • Helping to improve the mobility of tomorrow.

A beep is all it takes to start your travels. I go up, I validate!

