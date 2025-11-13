Similar news

Bus & shopping: simplified access to the shopping centres of Essonne

Shopping or enjoying a day of shopping has never been easier in Essonne. You can quickly and stress-free access to the main shopping malls in your territory. No more worries about parking, opt for a smart and economical trip! Discover the bus lines that make it easy to get to your favorite shopping areas!

Bus lines at the service of your mobility

Whether it's for your shopping, a shopping spree or simply to take advantage of local services, several bus lines serve the main shopping centres of the territory.

Z.I de la Croix Blanche - Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois

📍Stops: ZI Croix Blanche and/or Plessis and/or Petits Champs

  • Lines 4501, 4504, 4505, 4511, 4512, 4513, 4514, 4533, 4540, 9118

Intermarché - Longpont-sur-Orge

📍Stops: Pont des Belles Dames and/or Shopping Centre

  • Lines 4503, 9114, 9115 and TàD 4595

Shopping Centres - La Ville du Bois and Villebon-sur-Yvette

📍Stops: Les Joncs Marins and/or La Bretèche C.C Villebon 2

  • Lines 4503, 9114, 9115

Maison Neuve Shopping Center - Brétigny-sur-Orge

📍Stops: C.C Maison Neuve and/or Les Promenades

  • Lines 4531, 4554 and TàD 4596

Le Spot – Évry - Evry-Courcouronnes station stop

📍Stop: Evry-Courcouronnes station

  • Line 4504

Why choose the bus for your travels?

Opting for the bus means benefiting from several advantages:

  • Economical : Cheaper than the car and without parking problems.
  • Ecological : Reduce your carbon footprint by favouring public transport.
  • Practical : Regular frequencies and well-thought-out lines to connect the commercial points to your home and/or workplace.

Don't wait any longer to take advantage of a network adapted to your needs and go to your favorite shopping centers with ease!

Find the timetables for all the lines in your area:
