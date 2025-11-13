Similar news

Bus lines at the service of your mobility
Whether it's for your shopping, a shopping spree or simply to take advantage of local services, several bus lines serve the main shopping centres of the territory.
Z.I de la Croix Blanche - Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois
📍Stops: ZI Croix Blanche and/or Plessis and/or Petits Champs
- Lines 4501, 4504, 4505, 4511, 4512, 4513, 4514, 4533, 4540, 9118
Intermarché - Longpont-sur-Orge
📍Stops: Pont des Belles Dames and/or Shopping Centre
- Lines 4503, 9114, 9115 and TàD 4595
Shopping Centres - La Ville du Bois and Villebon-sur-Yvette
📍Stops: Les Joncs Marins and/or La Bretèche C.C Villebon 2
- Lines 4503, 9114, 9115
Maison Neuve Shopping Center - Brétigny-sur-Orge
📍Stops: C.C Maison Neuve and/or Les Promenades
- Lines 4531, 4554 and TàD 4596
Le Spot – Évry - Evry-Courcouronnes station stop
📍Stop: Evry-Courcouronnes station
- Line 4504
Why choose the bus for your travels?
Opting for the bus means benefiting from several advantages:
- Economical : Cheaper than the car and without parking problems.
- Ecological : Reduce your carbon footprint by favouring public transport.
- Practical : Regular frequencies and well-thought-out lines to connect the commercial points to your home and/or workplace.