From Monday 30 March, a gourmet event will take place on the #PaysBriard territory, for all our travellers.



A competition will be accessible to all directly on the buses of the #PaysBriard territory.

📲 All you have to do is scan the QR code displayed on the screens on board, fill in a form to try to win a chocolate surprise.

Île-de-France Mobilités wishes you a happy Easter!



Communauté de communes Les Portes briardes entre villes et forêtsCommunauté de Communes du Val BriardCommunauté de communes de l'Orée de la BrieCommunauté de Communes de la Brie NangissienneCommunauté de Communes Brie des Rivières et Châteaux - CCBRC (77)







