Friday 14 November marks a step forward for soft mobility in the Pays Briard🚲 territory.

In order to allow passengers to park their bikes near train stations and stations, Île-de-France Mobilités is continuing to roll out secure bicycle parking throughout the Île-de-France Region.

It is now one more bicycle parking lot that is being created. We had the pleasure of receiving the installation this morning on the territory of the Pays Briard, next to the Mormant train station.

🚲 This equipped infrastructure promotes intermodality, in particular to travel the first and last mile and thus join public transport (in this case line P), to facilitate the daily soft mobility of the inhabitants of the territory.



Bicycle parking spaces are closed and secure parking spaces with video surveillance, but there are also self-access spaces in the form of sheltered hoops. Mormant station is equipped with the 2 models and a self-service repair station, as users of the territory are sensitive to the notion of soft mobility.



i️Access to indoor locker spaces is subject to a subscription and free of charge for holders of a valid Navigo Annual, Senior Annual, Imagine R School and Imagine R Student subscription.



📅 We look forward to seeing you on Tuesday, December 9, from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm

We are planning an "inauguration", with the following on the programme:

▪️ A Mobile Stand

▪️ Distribution of flyers

▪️ Distribution of confectionery

▪️ Presence of two Cykleo agents to present the equipment

▪️ On-site service registration