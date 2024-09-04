Similar news

The teams of your Cœur d'Essonne territory come to meet you, on the occasion of the European Mobility Week, from 16 to 22 September 2024, to inform you about the transport offer of your bus lines. A multitude of activities await you with the program:

Driving simulator on board a bus

Immersive virtual experience

Fun activities around cycling

We look forward to seeing you on September 22, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois market square

Our teams will also be happy to answer your questions or requests for information on the transport tickets and services offered in the Cœur d'Essonne area.

We look forward to seeing many of you!