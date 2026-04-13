To improve our quality of service, two new stops are served on lines 6211 and 6240.
These are the Ménagerie and Shooting Range stops located on the RD10.
An additional offer for our users!
On April 20, 2026, two new stops served in Versailles
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The Ménagerie and Shooting Range stops on the RD10 now served by lines 6211 and 6240
To improve our quality of service, two new stops are served on lines 6211 and 6240.
These are the Ménagerie and Shooting Range stops located on the RD10.
An additional offer for our users!