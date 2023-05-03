Together for public transport without incivility
In public transport as in everyday life, there are certain rules for living well in a community. Public transport regularly faces disturbing behaviour (qualified as incivility) from some passengers towards others, equipment or agents. Behaviors that are detrimental to the comfort of everyone on the lines.
This is a central issue for mobility stakeholders who have decided to join forces with a new campaign against incivility (carried out by Havas Paris), to be discovered on public transport in Île-de-France. The objective? To change passenger behaviour and reduce incivility on public transport. This campaign will start on May 3, 2023!
To feel great things, it doesn't take much
Who hasn't felt proud, even valiant, knight when giving up their seat in the metro or on the train? Who doesn't know that feeling of well-being when a simple hello leads to a smile? Or the feeling of being a professional basketball player when you throw your can in the trash?
This campaign takes the opposite view of the usual campaigns to fight against incivility by taking the side of showing good behaviour that enhances the personal benefit of the passenger who acts civilly in public transport. The credo: To feel great things, it doesn't take much.