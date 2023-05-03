Together for public transport without incivility

In public transport as in everyday life, there are certain rules for living well in a community. Public transport regularly faces disturbing behaviour (qualified as incivility) from some passengers towards others, equipment or agents. Behaviors that are detrimental to the comfort of everyone on the lines.

This is a central issue for mobility stakeholders who have decided to join forces with a new campaign against incivility (carried out by Havas Paris), to be discovered on public transport in Île-de-France. The objective? To change passenger behaviour and reduce incivility on public transport. This campaign will start on May 3, 2023!