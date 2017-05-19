Montparnasse accessible again for line 4

Modernisation continues on line 4

The objective of this essential project is to reinforce and raise the platforms in preparation for the installation of platform screen doors, which are essential for the future automation of the line. After Montparnasse-Bienvenüe, it will be the turn of the resorts between Porte de Clignancourt and Réaumur-Sébastopol to close their doors during the Ascension weekend, from 24 to 28 May. A replacement bus (Bus M4) will be set up during this period. Work will then be carried out at Saint-Sulpice station from 29 May to 7 September, again with the aim of preparing for the automation of the line at the beginning of 2022.



The 27 stations should be modernised by 2019, before the new automatic trains are gradually put into service between 2020 and 2022. In December 2016, the Syndicat des transports d'Ile-de-France (Stif) voted to acquire 20 new trains to equip line 4. The automation of the main metro line on the north-south axis of Paris will make it possible to gain in capacity, regularity, comfort and safety thanks to the platform screen doors. The total cost, including the extension to the south to Bagneux and the adaptation of the stations, amounts to €413 million, to which is added €211 million for the purchase and adaptation of the automatic trains. This work represents a real technical challenge since it is being carried out without major interruption of traffic, as was done in 2012 by RATP, for the first time in the world, on Line 1.