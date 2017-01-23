An experiment between the Gare d'Austerlitz and the Gare de Lyon

These shuttles are an innovative means of transport. During this test, users will be able to travel more easily – and free of charge – between the Gare d'Austerlitz and the Gare de Lyon. Of the French brand Easymile, the shuttles will offer 6 seats to passengers and will run 7 days a week, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., with an agent on board. These shuttles are 100% electric and have overnight charging.



This experiment aims first of all to collect users' opinions on this new service, as well as possible suggestions for improvements. Information will also be collected on their performance, reliability, supervision and operational safety. A precise assessment of this full-scale test will be carried out by the RATP teams during the following months. Find out more: Autonomous shuttles: launch of an experiment on the Charles de Gaulle bridge in Paris