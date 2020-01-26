New campaign: Encouraging cultural outings for Ile-de-France residents

This communication campaign will be deployed from February 24 on social networks, on posters and on FNAC screens at the ticket offices. The banners will link to the home page of the Vianavigo website (for the calculation of one's itinerary to reach the performance hall). The main ticketing sites will also support the initiative by providing visibility on their sites, as part of a partnership: TickeTac, Ticketnet and BilletReduc (Fnacspectacles).

The objective of this first campaign is to raise awareness among Ile-de-France residents, as soon as they book their outings, to plan their visit and encourage them to come by public transport.

In addition, various measures have been put in place by Île-de-France Mobilités to encourage Ile-de-France residents to go out and thus also provide permanent support for culture in Île-de-France: