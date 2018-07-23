The Navigo pass and T+ tickets will soon be available on smartphones

As part of the Smart Navigo programme, a programme to develop new digital services to make travellers' daily lives easier, Île-de-France Mobilités is continuing its approach to modernise its ticketing offer and gradually replace the magnetic ticket with the implementation of new contactless devices such as mobile phones. One of the new ticketing services presented this morning will allow passengers to use their mobile phone for both the purchase and validation of their ticket.

This autumn, Île-de-France Mobilités will launch the first experiments in the use of telephones as a means of transporting tickets in partnership with SNCF Transilien, RATP and Optile. Ile-de-France residents equipped with compatible mobiles will be able to experiment with the purchase and loading of T+ ticket books and Navigo Month and Week passes on smartphones using NFC technology via the Navigo Lab application.

Once the purchase has been made, all you have to do is present the phone on or off in front of the control terminal on the bus and tram and at the security gate in the metro and train to validate your ticket. This will then be stored in the SIM card of the traveller's mobile phone in complete security and can be consulted if necessary.

A gradual roll-out of the experiment will continue until the launch of a commercial service open to all in 2019. Eventually, this service will be able to be used by 3 million users in Île-de-France. For these users, there is no need to go through the machines to buy tickets and Navigo passes. All you need is an NFC-compatible smartphone to buy your ticket via the Vianavigo app and load it onto your Navigo pass or that of your loved ones, or travel directly through the control gates with your mobile phone.

Following the latest update of the experimental Navigo LAB application, it is now possible for users of compatible Samsung smartphones to test the service regardless of their telephone operator.