Getting around more easily with Smart Navigo

The personal space on Navigo.fr now facilitates all online procedures. Since June 2016 (deployment of online customer services), more than 472,000 Navigo customer accounts have been created.
New adapted passes: Île-de-France Mobilités will offer new Navigo Day passes from 1 January 2018 to meet the occasional and expected needs of daily or occasional travellers.
Infographic: New services for the smart Navigo. 2019-2021 Navigo payment station. Charge the most advantageous packages according to the trips in the month. End of a package in 2016, New online Navigo service, renewal or suspension of the package, certificate to reimburse the employer, change of bank details.