Getting around more easily with Smart Navigo

NAVIGO: a package of innovative services in your pocket

The personal space on Navigo.fr now facilitates all online procedures. Since June 2016 (deployment of online customer services), more than 472,000 Navigo customer accounts have been created.



New adapted passes: Île-de-France Mobilités will offer new Navigo Day passes from 1 January 2018 to meet the occasional and expected needs of daily or occasional travellers.