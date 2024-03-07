On the website

You can find the easy-to-read map (FAL), the map for passengers in wheelchairs and the Paris map for people with reduced mobility from the "Transport accessibility, mobility and disability" page.

On the mobile app

On the app, only the easy-to-read map will be available for download. It will be accessible at the very bottom of the app's homepage, when you click on "Regional Maps" and then download the 4th map from the top "Easy to Read Map".

You will also be able to find all the information related to the ease of access of your route at the very bottom of your route (when you select a route search result).