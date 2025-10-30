Shuttle service accessible to people with a PFR (wheelchair user) and PSH (person with a disability) competition ticket

If, when purchasing your ticket for one or more competitions, you indicated that you were a person with a disability, you have been provided with an email to access the accessible shuttle booking centre. Thanks to this link, you will be able to book a shuttle allowing you to access your competition venue directly.

Access all the information about these shuttles.

PLEASE NOTE: this service is subject to a charge, and is not included in the purchase of a Paris 2024 Pass.

Accessibility at competition venues

You will find directly in your roadmap, on the Paris 2024 Public Transport app as well as on the Île-de-France Mobilités website, the map of the competition venue to which you are heading. This plan is accessible in downloadable PDF format and indicates the different entrances accessible to PWDs/PFRs. Please note: the format of the document does not allow us to make it accessible to visually impaired people.

Access all the information about the accessibility of public transport in Île-de-France.