Once your application has been submitted, it is processed within about a month.

If your application is complete, the refund will be made within 4 months of its acceptance.

If your application is not complete, a request for additional documents will be sent to you by email. You then have 6 weeks to bring the additional documents.

If you want to know exactly how your request will be tracked, you can contact the after-sales service via the "Assistance" tab at the bottom of the platform.