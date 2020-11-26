What are the conditions for benefiting from the School Bus Card for Regular Lines?
The eligibility conditions for the Regular Bus School Card are as follows:
- Reside in Île-de-France (only one home address may be used).
- Be under 21 years of age on September 1st of the school year of subscription.
- Attend a primary or secondary education or an apprenticeship preparation class and be enrolled in a public or private school and under an association contract.
- Be in school with the status of day student or half-boarder.
- Be domiciled 3 km or more from the school.