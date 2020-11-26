What are the conditions for benefiting from the School Bus Card for Regular Lines?

Updated on Nov 26 2020

The eligibility conditions for the Regular Bus School Card are as follows:

  • Reside in Île-de-France (only one home address may be used).
  • Be under 21 years of age on September 1st of the school year of subscription.
  • Attend a primary or secondary education or an apprenticeship preparation class and be enrolled in a public or private school and under an association contract.
  • Be in school with the status of day student or half-boarder.
  • Be domiciled 3 km or more from the school.