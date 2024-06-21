How do I successfully read a Navigo pass with my phone?
Depending on the phone model, the reading of a Navigo pass may differ. It is important to understand how to best place the Navigo pass for your phone model, which varies from phone to phone:
On most models, you have to present the pass on the back of the phone, but some models require it to be placed in front of the screen (Example: Sony Xperia X).
Be careful, the orientation and placement of the card can impact the quality of the reading:
Illustration of the different possible placements of the Navigo pass for its reading by phone.
On vibration, your pass is detected and is ready to be reloaded: reading/writing continues, so don't move the pass and wait for visual confirmation from the app before removing it from your pass.
Rest assured, after a few readings of your Navigo pass, you will master the gesture that works best for your phone model.
Please also note that if you have a protective case that is too thick or cards stored on the back of your phone, reading the pass may not work. In this case, you must remove the case and/or cards before attempting to read your Navigo pass.