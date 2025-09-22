To enable the operator concerned to act as quickly as possible on the network it operates, it is necessary to report directly to it any inappropriate conduct by a passenger by indicating: the day, time, line, direction, location, etc.

Find the name of the operator of my line

You can send a copy of your message to Ile-de-France Mobilités so that it can ensure the response that will be given to you.

If you are a victim or witness of an assault, of harassment, including sexual harassment, you have 5 solutions

31 17: call 3117 31 17 7: send an SOS with a simple SMS to 31 17 7. 31 17 Alert, the app: Raise the alarm discreetly with this mobile app available for iOS and Android Île-de-France Mobilités mobile app: press the "31 17" button accessible from the app's home page Call terminal: in SNCF stations or RATP stations, call terminals are always available and also give you the possibility to launch an alert

No matter which channel you choose, an operator will be there to answer you, notify the security forces or the emergency services and guide you on what to do - services that are obviously active 24/7.