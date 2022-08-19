The answers to the most frequently asked questions are available in the FAQ section dedicated to the Annual Navigo Pass, with access to the most appropriate contact for each answer. We recommend that you read them before contacting the Navigo Annuel Agency.

You can access many online services on your personal "My Navigo" space, for example certificate, renewal, suspension, termination, declaration of loss/theft, updating of your contact details, etc.

For any other request concerning your Navigo Annual pass and requiring contact, the Navigo Annual Agency can be reached by phone, e-mail or by post.

Examples of requests that can be sent to the Navigo Annuel Agency:

Request for a lump sum certificate (employer reimbursement, etc.);

Declaration of non-receipt of a pass;

Modification of the areas of validity of the package (except for Senior Pricing);

Modification of payment methods (except for Senior Pricing) or bank details.

Modification of the Navigo pass

Requests for changes to the Navigo pass (photo, identity, etc.) can only be made to commercial agencies, multi-service ticket offices of carriers and certain RATP counters.

Here are the contact details of the Navigo Annual Agency: