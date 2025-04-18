Would you like more information about the Véligo Location service? Consulting the FAQ section associated with the service may allow you to find the information you are looking for. Do not hesitate to consult the service's website: https://www.veligo-location.fr/.

For any other specific request, or in the event of a problem/breakdown, it is possible to contact the service by email or phone.

Contact Véligo Location by email

The service can be reached by email, through the form on the website or directly via the [email protected] address.

Contact Véligo Location by phone

The number 09 69 36 96 30 (free service + call price) allows you to get assistance from 8:30 am to 7 pm on weekdays and from 9 am to 6 pm on Saturdays.