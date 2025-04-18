How do I contact PAM agencies?

Updated on Apr 18 2025

Would you like to obtain information, send a request or share a comment with the PAM teams? Find below the contact details of the agencies that cover the Île-de-France.

Occasional ride booking

As a reminder, booking occasional trips does not necessarily require direct contact. It is indeed possible to:

  • book your ride from your online space, through the website of the PAM agency on which your home depends
  • book from a mobile app, if the PAM agency in your area offers one

Consultation of questions and answers

Would you like to be informed on a particular subject? Do not hesitate to go to the website of the PAM agency you wish to contact, questions and answers are sometimes offered and may allow you to find the information you are looking for.

Contact the PAM 75 agency

Contact the PAM 77 agency

Contact the PAM 78-92 agency

Contact the PAM 91 agency

Contact the PAM 93 agency

  • Telephone: 09 88 99 93 93 (Price of a local call from a landline) or 01 49 90 40 30
  • Website: pam93.iledefrance-mobilites.fr
  • Contact: [email protected]
  • Postal address: Z.I Les Mardelles – Le Provence, 26/36 rue Alfred Nobel, 93 600, AULNAY-SOUS-BOIS

Contact the PAM 94 / FILIVAL agency

Contact the PAM 95 agency

  • Telephone : 0810 111 095 (Price of a local call from a landline) or 01 77 02 20 20
  • Website: www.pam95.iledefrance-mobilites.fr
  • Postal address: 11/17 rue Constantin Pecqueur, ZAC des Châtaigniers, 95150, TAVERNY