Would you like to obtain information, send a request or share a comment with the PAM teams? Find below the contact details of the agencies that cover the Île-de-France.

Occasional ride booking

As a reminder, booking occasional trips does not necessarily require direct contact. It is indeed possible to:

book your ride from your online space, through the website of the PAM agency on which your home depends

book from a mobile app, if the PAM agency in your area offers one

Consultation of questions and answers

Would you like to be informed on a particular subject? Do not hesitate to go to the website of the PAM agency you wish to contact, questions and answers are sometimes offered and may allow you to find the information you are looking for.

Contact the PAM 75 agency

Telephone: 0810 0810 75 (Price of a local call from a landline) or 01 70 23 27 32

(Price of a local call from a landline) or Website: www.pam.iledefrance-mobilites.fr

Contact: [email protected]

Postal address: 48 rue Gabriel Lamé, 75012, PARIS

Contact the PAM 77 agency

Telephone: 0810 0810 77 (Price of a local call from a landline) or 01 64 10 69 00

(Price of a local call from a landline) or Website: www.pam.iledefrance-mobilites.fr

Contact: [email protected]

Postal address: 195 Rue Lavoisier ZAE Bel Air, 77240, CESSON

Contact the PAM 78-92 agency

Phone : 0806 00 78 92

Website: www.pam.iledefrance-mobilites.fr

Contact: [email protected]

Postal address: 12 avenue des prés, 78180, MONTIGNY LE BRETONNEUX

Contact the PAM 91 agency

Telephone: 0810 10 11 91 (Price of a local call from a landline) or 01 60 87 85 80

(Price of a local call from a landline) or Website: www.pam.iledefrance-mobilites.fr

Contact: [email protected]

Postal address: FlexCité 91, 39 rue Bois Chaland 91090, LISSES

Contact the PAM 93 agency

Telephone: 09 88 99 93 93 (Price of a local call from a landline) or 01 49 90 40 30

(Price of a local call from a landline) or Website: pam93.iledefrance-mobilites.fr

Contact: [email protected]

Postal address: Z.I Les Mardelles – Le Provence, 26/36 rue Alfred Nobel, 93 600, AULNAY-SOUS-BOIS

Contact the PAM 94 / FILIVAL agency

Telephone: 0810 0810 94 (Price of a local call from a landline) or 01 41 79 71 85

(Price of a local call from a landline) or Website: www.pam.iledefrance-mobilites.fr

Contact: [email protected]

Postal address: 10, allée Jean-Baptiste Preux, 94140, ALFORTVILLE

Contact the PAM 95 agency