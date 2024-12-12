Would you like to contact the Transport on Demand service ? We invite you to first consult the FAQ offered by the service, the answer to your question may be there.

As a reminder, booking journeys does not necessarily require direct contact. It is also possible to go through:

The T&D mobile application

the T&D website

Find out how to book

For any other request or complaint, contact the service directly.

Contact the service by email

Customer service is accessible from the form on the T&D website.

Contact service by phone

Visit the website to find out the telephone number of the TàD