How do I contact Île-de-France Mobilités' Demand-Responsive Transport department?
Would you like to contact the Transport on Demand service ? We invite you to first consult the FAQ offered by the service, the answer to your question may be there.
As a reminder, booking journeys does not necessarily require direct contact. It is also possible to go through:
- The T&D mobile application
- the T&D website
For any other request or complaint, contact the service directly.
Contact the service by email
Customer service is accessible from the form on the T&D website.
Contact service by phone
Visit the website to find out the telephone number of the TàD