The Île-de-France Mobilités account is already used to access the public transport services offered by Île-de-France Mobilités on its website and mobile application. With a single account, you can:

Manage your contracts and subscriptions in your My Navigo area,

Buy your Navigo Month or Week and validate directly with your mobile,

Or track your purchases and Navigo pass top-ups made from the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application, and access your proof of purchase.

From now on, your Île-de-France Mobilités account also allows you to benefit from the two carpooling trips offered each day by Île-de-France Mobilités to holders of a Navigo pass.

Your procedures are thus simplified, since all you need to do is authenticate with Île-de-France Mobilités Connect from the carpooling application to determine if you are eligible, whether your pass is loaded on your Navigo pass or directly on your mobile to validate. And if you change your plan or pass, there is no additional step to take!

Good to know : your Île-de-France Mobilités account also allows you to access other mobility services (Vélib, Communauto) from the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application, and soon to other services.