Your Île-de-France Mobilités account allows you to benefit from two free carpooling trips every day.

Follow the step-by-step steps to benefit from the free rides:

1. Go to your Île-de-France Mobilités app to search for an itinerary and view the routes offered by our carpooling partners, you will be redirected to the partner app.

Yes

From the application of your preferred carpooling operator, log in using your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect identifier.

2. If you do not yet have an account, you can create an Île-de-France Mobilités account directly from the carpooling application.

Yes

If you already have a partner account, you will need to link it with your Île-de-France Mobilités account within the carpooling application.

3. Once logged in with your Île-de-France Mobilités account, the partner will be able to find out your eligibility for the offer as a passenger*.

* Free travel within the limit of 2 trips of 30 km maximum per day