If you are unable to get a carpool ride available, please check:

- On the partner application that you are logged in or associated (if connected with a partner account) with your Île-de-France Mobilités account.

- On your Île-de-France Mobilités personal space, check that your Navigo pass is associated with your Île-de-France Mobilités account. To link your account, find the procedure here.

- That your Navigo subscription is valid and is one of the eligible subscriptions:

Monthly Navigo

Free Solidarity Package

Navigo Solidarity (75% and 50%)

Annual Navigo

Navigo Senior

Amethyst

Imagine R (School and Student)

To check if your subscription is eligible, you can retrieve the information on all your subscriptions on your personal Île-de-France Mobilités account by logging on to "jegeremacartenavigo.iledefrance-mobilites.fr" in the "My contracts" section.

- That your journey respects the 30 km zone in Île-de-France.

If the problem persists, contact the customer service of the rideshare operator via their app.