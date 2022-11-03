I can't get a free carpool ride. What to do?
If you are unable to get a carpool ride available, please check:
- On the partner application that you are logged in or associated (if connected with a partner account) with your Île-de-France Mobilités account.
- On your Île-de-France Mobilités personal space, check that your Navigo pass is associated with your Île-de-France Mobilités account. To link your account, find the procedure here.
- That your Navigo subscription is valid and is one of the eligible subscriptions:
- Monthly Navigo
- Free Solidarity Package
- Navigo Solidarity (75% and 50%)
- Annual Navigo
- Navigo Senior
- Amethyst
- Imagine R (School and Student)
To check if your subscription is eligible, you can retrieve the information on all your subscriptions on your personal Île-de-France Mobilités account by logging on to "jegeremacartenavigo.iledefrance-mobilites.fr" in the "My contracts" section.
- That your journey respects the 30 km zone in Île-de-France.
If the problem persists, contact the customer service of the rideshare operator via their app.