Journeys* are free for passengers with passes: Navigo Monthly, Solidarité Gratuité, Navigo Solidarité (75% and 50%) and Navigo Annual and Senior, Améthyste and Imagine R validate at the time of travel.

In times of transport disruption or pollution peaks: this service is open to all**, subscribers or not

*The free trips must respect a 30 km zone in Île-de-France.

**Device subject to the decision of the Île-de-France Department or the prefecture, you will be notified by the carpooling operator