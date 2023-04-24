If you have an active Imagine R subscription, you are eligible for free rides.

However, the rideshare operator's app may say that you don't have an eligible subscription.

This may be because you are using an imagine R payer account (e.g. your parent's) instead of an account as the subscription holder . Don't panic!

Follow the steps below to resolve your issue, you will be asked to:

STEP 1. Check (and if necessary modify) the email address of the account used

STEP 2. Create an account as an account holder