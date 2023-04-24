I am an adult, and I have an Imagine R subscription but I do not have access to the free rides. What to do?
If you have an active Imagine R subscription, you are eligible for free rides.
However, the rideshare operator's app may say that you don't have an eligible subscription.
This may be because you are using an imagine R payer account (e.g. your parent's) instead of an account as the subscription holder . Don't panic!
Follow the steps below to resolve your issue, you will be asked to:
STEP 1. Check (and if necessary modify) the email address of the account used
STEP 2. Create an account as an account holder
STEP 1. Verification of the email address of the account used
1. Log in to your Île-de-France Mobilités personal space with your usual account
2. In the "My Navigo" section, you must see at least two people:
-The first person, the subscriber imagines it R (example: your parent)
-Below, you and your contract imagine R
3. Click on "Personal Information" of the first person, the payer of the subscription imagines R
4. Verify Email
•If it is your email address, you must change it to that of your parent/payer by clicking on "Change my email". Please note that your parent/payer must activate their new email address by clicking on the link sent to them.
•If it is the email address of your parent/payer, you do not need to do anything, log out and go to STEP 2.
5. Log out of the parent/payer account
STEP 2. Creation of a new Île-de-France Mobilité account as a holder
1. Create your own Île-de-France Mobilités account with your email address
2. Link your Navigo pass to your new account
3. Test your eligibility with your new account on the rideshare operator's app