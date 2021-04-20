Why does my compensation not correspond to the expected amount?
Your compensation may not appear in your bank account with the expected amount. This means that your refund is made in 2 stages, with:
- a transfer of €47 to your bank account on the one hand;
- your next monthly payment of €38 not debited on the other hand, to arrive at a total of €85.
Please note
The refund is made:
- by bank transfer if you pay for your subscription by direct debit;
- on the bank card used for your payment or by cheque letter sent to your home if you pay in cash.
If you encounter a problem, you can consult the FAQ available on the refund platform.