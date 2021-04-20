Your compensation may not appear in your bank account with the expected amount. This means that your refund is made in 2 stages, with:

a transfer of €47 to your bank account on the one hand;

your next monthly payment of €38 not debited on the other hand, to arrive at a total of €85.

Please note

The refund is made:

by bank transfer if you pay for your subscription by direct debit;

on the bank card used for your payment or by cheque letter sent to your home if you pay in cash.

If you encounter a problem, you can consult the FAQ available on the refund platform.