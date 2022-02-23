To be as close as possible to the situation experienced by users, each RER, Train and metro line outside Paris has been divided into axes; You can find the details here

1. How is the punctuality of an axis defined?

The percentage of punctuality represents the rate of passengers arriving on time. A traveler is considered "on time" when they arrive at their destination less than five minutes later than the theoretical arrival time.

A month is considered non-punctual when less than 80% of passengers on a route arrive at their destination with a delay of less than five minutes compared to the theoretical arrival time.

A compensation operation is opened when an axis has experienced at least three months of non-punctuality during the past calendar year.

Find the punctuality report of all the axes here.

2. How do I know which axis I am attached to?

By default, your place of residence determines the axis(s) to which you are attached.

If the route that you regularly use to get to your place of work or study is affected by a reimbursement measure, you will have to justify this place of work or study by submitting a supporting document in the application process.

The following documents are accepted:

· Place of work:

o Pay slip

o Employer proof

· Place of study:

o School certificate

o Student card

Please note that you can only make one application as part of an operation: either at the ticket of your place of residence, or at the ticket of your place of work or study.