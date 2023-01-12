By default, it is your place of residence registered in your online account that determines the route(s) to which you are attached. Check that it is up to date before starting a request.

Your place of work or study may also be located on an axis concerned by a reimbursement measure. You will be asked to provide proof during your application.

The following documents are accepted:

Place of work: Payslip or employer proof

Place of study: School certificate

You can only make one request per reimbursement campaign ticket the punctuality of the previous calendar year: either at the ticket of your place of residence, or at the ticket of your place of work or study.

For each operation, the list of municipalities that are attached to an axis or a line is specified in the chapter "Your address". Note that these conditions may vary from one operation to another. You can find the details of the eligibility criteria by selecting the operation that concerns you in the Navigo Compensation Area.