What are the eligibility requirements?
Who can benefit from a reimbursement measure?
The following rules apply to all redemption transactions:
- You must hold valid ski passes during the period(s) concerned by the measure.
- Only customers living, working or studying in Ile-de-France are eligible. In addition, you will find on the page of each operation the details of the municipalities included for this reimbursement measure.
- Both the cardholder and the payer of the lump sum can make the request, but it is always the payer who receives the payment.
- Only adult customers and emancipated minors on the date of submission of the application can submit a refund request. For minors, the application must be submitted by a legal guardian.
The conditions may vary from one operation to another. The specific eligibility criteria are specified on the detailed page of each reimbursement measure: find them on the Navigo Compensation Area.
How do I know if I'm eligible for my address ticket?
By default, it is your place of residence registered in your online account that determines the route(s) to which you are attached. Check that it is up to date before starting a request.
Your place of work or study may also be located on an axis concerned by a reimbursement measure. You will be asked to provide proof during your application.
The following documents are accepted:
- Place of work: Payslip or employer proof
- Place of study: School certificate
You can only make one request per reimbursement campaign ticket the punctuality of the previous calendar year: either at the ticket of your place of residence, or at the ticket of your place of work or study.
For each operation, the list of municipalities that are attached to an axis or a line is specified in the chapter "Your address". Note that these conditions may vary from one operation to another. You can find the details of the eligibility criteria by selecting the operation that concerns you in the Navigo Compensation Area.
I am eligible for several reimbursement measures, which one should I choose?
For the annual on-time ticket reimbursement campaign, you can only submit one refund request per customer (cardholder) and per transaction. It is up to you to choose the route you use regularly, whether it is for your home ticket or your place of work/study.
If other reimbursement measures take place simultaneously (reimbursement for strike tickets, for example), the cumulation of operations will be possible on a case-by-case basis.
How do I know if my plan is eligible?
The list of passes giving rise to the right to reimbursement is specified in the chapter "Your Navigo Pass" on the detailed page of each refund measure.
Note that these conditions may vary from one operation to another. You can find the details of the eligibility criteria by selecting the operation that concerns you in the Navigo Compensation Area.
It is the last package you held during the impacted period that will be taken into account automatically.
In general, T+ tickets, origin-destination tickets, short passes (Mobilis, Navigo Jour, Tickets Jeune Weekend / Forfait Jeune Weekend, Paris Visite), Navigo Liberté+, Imagine R Junior passes, free tickets and Amethyst passes are not eligible.